BTIM Corp. Sells 200 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

BTIM Corp. reduced its position in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in Harris were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Harris by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harris during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harris by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Harris in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRS opened at $165.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Harris’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

