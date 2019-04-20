Bryan Rishe Sells 3,000 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $158,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,099.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $188,100.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $208,320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $48.28 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $908.15 million, a PE ratio of 142.00, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Tactile Systems Technology from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bryan Rishe Sells 3,000 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/bryan-rishe-sells-3000-shares-of-tactile-systems-technology-inc-tcmd-stock.html.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.