Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.52 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

