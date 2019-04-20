Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Tribune (TRCO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRCO. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tribune during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tribune by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tribune by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tribune during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tribune during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tribune presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Tribune stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. Tribune has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.59 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tribune will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Tribune Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

