Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

R opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

