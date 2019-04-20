Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Bemis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Bemis in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bemis in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Bemis in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bemis in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMS opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.04 million. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bemis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

