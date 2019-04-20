Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 3,219 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of FUN opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.23 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22,432.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/brookstone-capital-management-acquires-3219-shares-of-cedar-fair-l-p-fun.html.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.