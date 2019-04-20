Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report $193.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $195.50 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $207.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $800.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $807.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $892.30 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.46 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP Jason Joseph sold 3,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,204 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $331,732.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,704 shares of company stock worth $946,342. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.70. 343,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

