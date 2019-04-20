Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE BEP opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is 1,584.62%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

