Brokers Set Expectations for Enerplus Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERF. Capital One Financial downgraded Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.56.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$12.00 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$9.65 and a 12-month high of C$18.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.00 million.

The company also recently declared a may 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

