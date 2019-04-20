Brokers Set Expectations for Btb Reit’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BTB)

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Btb Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Btb Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Btb Reit (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$20.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of Btb Reit in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Btb Reit has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$4.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Btb Reit Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate trust. The Trust owns approximately 72 commercial, office and industrial properties in primary and secondary markets. The Trust operates through four segments, which include office, commercial, industrial and general purpose properties.

