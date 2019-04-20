Brokers Offer Predictions for Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.