Brokers Offer Predictions for AES Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (AES)

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AES in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AES stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in AES by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.