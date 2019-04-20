Brokers Issue Forecasts for Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

PM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Shares of PM stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Philip Morris International by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

