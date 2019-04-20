Brokers Issue Forecasts for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Minto Apartment in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

