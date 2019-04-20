Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME) PT at $16.73

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TME. Credit Suisse Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 target price on the stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

