Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Price Target at $11.38

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMU.UN. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

