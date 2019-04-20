Brokerages Set Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) PT at $7.88

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Citigroup set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEI opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $95.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

