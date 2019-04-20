Brokerages Set Orange SA (ORA) Target Price at $16.60

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.60 ($19.30).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

