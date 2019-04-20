Brokerages Expect Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post sales of $226.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.60 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. Wright Medical Group posted sales of $198.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year sales of $961.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.07 million to $965.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wright Medical Group.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on WMGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

In related news, Director David D. Stevens sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $156,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 32,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $983,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,582 shares of company stock worth $1,997,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,553,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 15,348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,768,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,891,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,018 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,211,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,834,000.

NASDAQ WMGI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $32.86.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

