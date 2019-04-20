Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.27. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 26,452 shares of company stock valued at $541,562 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

