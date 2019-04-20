Brokerages Expect KEMET Co. (KEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post $340.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.80 million and the lowest is $340.00 million. KEMET reported sales of $318.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.36 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Several research firms have commented on KEM. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Thompson bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,467.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shignori Oyama sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,248 in the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

KEM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.67. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

