Brokerages Anticipate Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Quanex Building Products reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanex Building Products.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $196.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on NX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 165.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $554.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

