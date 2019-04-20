Brokerages Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $78.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

In related news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $709,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,064 shares of company stock worth $2,838,747. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

