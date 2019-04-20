Brokerages Anticipate Daseke Inc (DSKE) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Daseke reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.14 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSKE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Daseke by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 362,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 269,185 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 347,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 185,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Daseke by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 216,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 146,428 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,903. The company has a market cap of $333.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Daseke has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

