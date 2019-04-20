Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $62.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.15 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $245.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.96 million to $246.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $277.68 million, with estimates ranging from $274.86 million to $279.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.66 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 420.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 317,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256,759 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.38. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

