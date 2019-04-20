British American Tobacco (BTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

BTI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised British American Tobacco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered British American Tobacco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BTI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 3,829,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,391. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6745 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,251.3% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

