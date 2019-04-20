Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

