Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Brinker International by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Brinker International stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont purchased 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

