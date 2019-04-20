Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Bridge Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bridge Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Bridge Bancorp by 44.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L sold 163,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $4,540,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,447. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDGE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.04. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Bridge Bancorp Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

