Boxlight (BOXL) Trading 6.2% Higher

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.22. 2,050,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,030,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 58.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boxlight Corp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the first quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boxlight by 102.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boxlight (BOXL) Trading 6.2% Higher” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/boxlight-boxl-trading-6-2-higher.html.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.