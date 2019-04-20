Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Nomura downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In related news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

