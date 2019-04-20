Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,527,000 after acquiring an additional 78,502 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Brunswick by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $79,854.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,210.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Tanner sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $179,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,251 shares of company stock worth $321,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $53.20 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BC. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

