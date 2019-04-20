Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 77.1% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $68.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.
In related news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
