Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

