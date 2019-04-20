Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Position Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,574,000 after buying an additional 1,591,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,685,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after buying an additional 1,228,961 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38,875.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 834,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 831,934 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after buying an additional 524,422 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

In other news, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,885. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah-position-lowered-by-highland-capital-management-llc.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.