Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stake Lessened by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,844.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,201.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,121.68.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892 shares of company stock worth $1,579,789. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

