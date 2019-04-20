Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.59 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,260,000 after buying an additional 388,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,931,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 96,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,774,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 85,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $33,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $175,500.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,355. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

