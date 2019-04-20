Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Fulton Financial Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 119.2% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

