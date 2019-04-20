BMO Capital Markets Trims J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Target Price to $106.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $148.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $336,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $314,747.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,051,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.