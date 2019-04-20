BMO Capital Markets Increases Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target to $130.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

NYSE:KSU opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 204,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 405,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

