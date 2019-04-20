BMO Capital Markets Increases Kansas City Southern (KSU) Price Target to $130.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $132.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.
NYSE:KSU opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 204,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 405,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.