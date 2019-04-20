BMO Capital Markets Boosts Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Price Target to $157.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.40.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

