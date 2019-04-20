BMO Capital Markets Boosts Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Price Target to $157.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.40.
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $118.62 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $368.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
