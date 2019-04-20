Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,735,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,584,000 after buying an additional 111,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,735,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,584,000 after buying an additional 111,972 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,470,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $77,142,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,705,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 21,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,840,822.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $194,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $194,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $3,798,843. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $73.85 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.07). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 531.53% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

