Bloom 1-Day Volume Hits $15,107.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, AirSwap and IDEX. Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $15,107.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00462734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.01107269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00207520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001726 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

