BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alcoa Corp (AA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,497,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,002,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,076,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after buying an additional 795,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,053,000 after buying an additional 393,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,197,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $26.66 on Friday. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alcoa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

