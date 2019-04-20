BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 24.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,954,000 after purchasing an additional 714,473 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 186.2% during the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,134,000 after buying an additional 2,042,518 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,778.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.01.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

