BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $198.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $198.66.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

