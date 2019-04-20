BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,002,166.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $837,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,485 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

