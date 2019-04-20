BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Edward Jones lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total value of $1,636,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,759,962.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $3,739,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,884,766. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $133.53 and a 1 year high of $198.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

