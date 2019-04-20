BlackRock Inc. Has $12.35 Million Position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 113,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on USLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.
NASDAQ:USLM opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94.
United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%.
United States Lime & Minerals Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM).
Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.